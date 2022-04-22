11,865 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 39,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.