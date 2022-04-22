$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) will post sales of $16.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 million to $16.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $67.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.12 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $74.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow USCB Financial.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of USCB Financial stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.