1,700 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snowflake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 3,978,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.15. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.