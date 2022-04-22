177,231 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 641,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $95.90.

