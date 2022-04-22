$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

