$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. 72,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,376. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 380,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

