2,281 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
