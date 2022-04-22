$266.28 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $266.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.60 million and the highest is $267.33 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $19.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 249,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.83. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.