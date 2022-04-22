2,760 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.