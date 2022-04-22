2,760 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.