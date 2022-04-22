2,770 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $62.71. 5,407,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,493. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

