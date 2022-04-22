$283.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to report $283.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $243.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.99. 200,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,922. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

