$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,002. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

