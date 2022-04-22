$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,002. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.