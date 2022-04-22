$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to announce $3.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 52.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,665. Isoray has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

