$3.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post $3.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 million to $3.90 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $12.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. 329,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.