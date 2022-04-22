$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $12.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

