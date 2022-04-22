3,060 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

