$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to post $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RADI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

RADI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,382. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

