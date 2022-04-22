$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will announce $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $32.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $126.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $428.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

