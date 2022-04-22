$320.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to announce $320.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.60 million and the lowest is $303.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. 336,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,541. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.