3,300 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 311,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,290. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.