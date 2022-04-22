33,152 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

