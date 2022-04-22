3,377 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

A stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

