$36.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report sales of $36.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.58 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $154.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 16,836,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,336. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

