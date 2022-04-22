$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.18 billion and the lowest is $3.97 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $16.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. 613,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.