4,233 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 220,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.