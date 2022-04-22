4,242 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3,388.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 136,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $8,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $43.12 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 616.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.