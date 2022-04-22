4,800 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 105,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,569. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

