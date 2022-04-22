4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $365,582.16 and $4,205.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00104249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

