5,280 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,765,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07. The company has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.