5,600 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,077. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

