$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to post $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $6.46 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $48.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NVTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 706,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,897. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

