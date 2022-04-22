6,127 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 13,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,412. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

