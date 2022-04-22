65,203 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. 629,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,132. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

