$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to announce $71.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.88 million to $74.37 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $830.29 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.