$720.63 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will post $720.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 894,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 707,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 656,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,208. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

