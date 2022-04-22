9,360 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First American Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

