95,046 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 287,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.