ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.70 on Thursday. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 795,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

