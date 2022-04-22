Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

