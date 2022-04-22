ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $425,347.65 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ABM stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.23.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
