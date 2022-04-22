ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $425,347.65 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

