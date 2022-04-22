Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 14,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after buying an additional 626,491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
