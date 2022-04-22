Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 14,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after buying an additional 626,491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

