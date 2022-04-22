Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 2,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.91.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

