adbank (ADB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,438.00

adbank (ADB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. adbank has a total market capitalization of $669,176.43 and approximately $118,438.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, adbank has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,329,034 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

