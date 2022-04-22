ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 2.4%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.00. 2,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.