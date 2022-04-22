Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACET traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 250,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,249. The company has a market cap of $555.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.58. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

