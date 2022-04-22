Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

