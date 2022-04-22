Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 28,543 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE:SPG traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.88. 1,978,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

