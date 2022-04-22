Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

