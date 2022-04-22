Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 6,833 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

