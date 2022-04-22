Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

